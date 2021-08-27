Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 917,592 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 240.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $75,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 24.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.