Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

