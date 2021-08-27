FLIP Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 60.6% against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $745,875.55 and $48.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00758629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00100276 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

