Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Shares Up 3.1%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 11,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 8,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

