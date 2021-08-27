Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 52,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 217,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGDTF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

