Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s share price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.