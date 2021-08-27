SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

