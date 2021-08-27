Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Woodside Petroleum’s previous interim dividend of $0.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.