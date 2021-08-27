Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRL stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. Creightons has a twelve month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.09 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.
About Creightons
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.