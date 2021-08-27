Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRL stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. Creightons has a twelve month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.09 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

