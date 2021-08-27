The York Water Company (YORW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 15th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

The York Water has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

YORW opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81. The York Water has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

