Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Amazonas Florestal Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.