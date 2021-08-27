Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Amazonas Florestal alerts:

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.