Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIBB stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.16.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

