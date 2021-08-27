Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.28. 100,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORD)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

