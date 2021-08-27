595,939 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Acquired by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Centerra Gold makes up approximately 1.4% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.39 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

