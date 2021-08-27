Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.34% of Genuine Parts worth $62,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.24. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

