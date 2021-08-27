Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.