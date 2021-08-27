Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.