CRH plc Plans Dividend of $0.23 (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (LON:CRH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 3,891 ($50.84) on Friday. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 2,577.46 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,936 ($51.42). The company has a market capitalization of £30.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,657.03.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.