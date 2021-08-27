Short Interest in ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Decreases By 80.9%

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARYX opened at $0.01 on Friday. ARYx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About ARYx Therapeutics

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops novel therapies for large, chronic, and oral markets. The company uses its RetroMetabolic Drug Design technology to design structurally unique molecules that retain the efficacy of original drugs. Its products in clinical development portfolio include Tecarfarin (ATI-5923), an oral anticoagulant, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of patients who are at risk for the formation of dangerous blood clots; and Budiodarone (ATI-2042), an oral antiarrhythmic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

