Short Interest in ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Decreases By 80.9%

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARYX opened at $0.01 on Friday. ARYx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About ARYx Therapeutics
