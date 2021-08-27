FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increased by Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.99 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

