Desjardins Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.55.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.41 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

