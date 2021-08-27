Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,464.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

