Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,039,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 119,447 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

