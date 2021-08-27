Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 731,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $192.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

