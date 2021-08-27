Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 961 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $338.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.00. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.