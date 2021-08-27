Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,484 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

