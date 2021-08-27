Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 88.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,254 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 98,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,173,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $153.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.