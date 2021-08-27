Coastal Investment Management L.P. Invests $7.09 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. Zscaler comprises 11.4% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -155.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

