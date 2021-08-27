27,755 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after buying an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

