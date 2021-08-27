McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

