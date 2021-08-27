Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 320,184 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

