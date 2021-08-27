Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000.

KRBN stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

