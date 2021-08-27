Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $12,180.40 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,180.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,672.81.
AKTS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
