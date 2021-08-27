UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

