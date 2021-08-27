Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

BGAOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

