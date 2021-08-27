Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

