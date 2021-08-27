Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 2.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.96% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

