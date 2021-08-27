McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

