McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 74,901 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,244,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

