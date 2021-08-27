Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,865 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $159.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.40 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

