Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,372 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

