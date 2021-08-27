Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $59,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

