Helen of Troy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 644 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

