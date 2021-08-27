Centrus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 569% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.