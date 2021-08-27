Michel Detheux Sells 861 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

ITOS stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

