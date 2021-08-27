Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Down 1.2%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $195.45 and last traded at $195.45. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.01.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

