Unifty One Day Volume Tops $166,963.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $166,963.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $24.86 or 0.00052284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.46 or 1.00034270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.01011115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.06574220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,392 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

