Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) vs. Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Critical Contrast

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nestlé and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $89.95 billion 3.94 $13.05 billion $4.49 28.06 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -53.57

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nestlé, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nestlé and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 0 6 9 0 2.60 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Nestlé.

Volatility and Risk

Nestlé has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nestlé beats Stryve Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

