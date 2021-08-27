Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $580.28 million, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

