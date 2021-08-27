O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $600.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.