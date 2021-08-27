Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) to Sector Perform

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
APPEF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. Appen has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
About Appen
