Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) to Sector Perform

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

APPEF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. Appen has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

